/Mercedes-AMG GT R 2018 Formula 1 Safety Car Revealed

Mercedes-Benz, as you know, have had a monopoly on Formula 1 safety cars for the past two decades, and they are showing no signs of wanting to relinquish the privilege. In fact, they are stepping up their game, appointing their top dog to represent the brand as the 2018 F1 safety car: the Mercedes-AMG GT R.

The 585 horsepower supercar looks devilishly handsome in its FIA F1 safety car garb, featuring a silver paint work garnished with black graphics denoting its official title as the Gran Prix pace car. Mercedes-AMG GT R is well-positioned to lead a group of restless and angry F1 cars on the formation lap, or shepherding them back to the pit when something goes wrong out on the track. The car has a top speed of 318 km/h, features active aero and rear-wheel-steering, and since it’s been developed on the Nurburgring it also has no problem handling the immensely technical F1 tracks on the 2018 calendar.

We are not that into F1 anymore, to be honest, but we might tune in just to see this beast in action.

“I am very much looking forward to my new company car. It is an absolute highlight in terms of driving dynamics and is one level higher up still than the AMG GT S of recent years. Of course, ideally the safety car should be deployed as rarely as possible – but when we have to safely bunch up the Formula 1 field and lead it around the track, we will be superbly equipped with the AMG GT R”, says Bernd Mayländer, who will again be the driver of the Official FIA F1 Safety Car in the new season.

