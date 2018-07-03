/2019 VW T-Cross Teased, Slots Beneath T-Roc

Even though people these days are getting fatter and fatter, car makers insist on making smaller and smaller cars. So after the reasonably tiny T-Roc Volkswagen is now presenting the 2019 VW T-Cross, an urban crossover with an even smaller footprint.

This is the production version of the T-Cross concept from two years ago, being prepared for official launch towards the end of 2018. According to the German automaker, the 2019 VW T-Cross offers maximum flexibility, by which they mean it is about as practical as you can get with a car this size. Speaking of size, the T-Cross measures 4,107-mm long, but it is designed to that it can accomodate four adults comfortably.

And that, the design, is the best thing about the 2019 VW T-Cross. Judging by what we can see in this preview, the crossover is tall, muscular, and imposing, what with those flared arches and sculpted sills. We also get a glimpse of the lights, and although they have the typical VW design, you have to admit they do look quite classy and refined. So all in all, the T-Cross seems to have it on the lock as far as appearances are concerned.

As for the powertrains and other technical stuff, the only official tidbits include modular transverse matrix (MQB), and standard “Front Assist” (ambient traffic monitoring system) and “Lane Assist” (lane departure warning system). To know more, you’re going to have to wait a bit longer.

