/Manhart BMW M5 F90 Is One Mean Saloon

Clearly, German tuner Manhart is not happy with the wolf in sheep’s clothing stereotype BMW M5 is associated with. What they want is for the car to look like the wolf that it is, and since BMW doesn’t make that happen they’ve gone and built it themselves. Meet Manhart BMW M5 MH5.

What this is, is a F90 M5 in which pretty much everything is dialed up to eleven. Looks, handling, power, even noise, they are all enhanced and made about 110 percent sportier than what you get a stock M5. Power-wise, Manhart BMW M5 trumps even the Competition version with 713 horsepower and 870 Nm of torque. Those are insane figures for a family sedan, and would require the rest of the treatment to be equally impressive.

Fortunately, it is. The exhaust system fitted to the Manhart BMW M5, which is part of the reason it makes such as a colossal power, has a soundtrack well in tune with the character of the car. The carbon body kit, too, complemented with the signature Manhart golden stripes and accents and a set of their fanciest wheels, not to mention, golden brake calipers, give the MH5 the appearance of a 700 super saloon. Nobody’s going to look at this thing and think sheep. They’re going to think “monster!”

