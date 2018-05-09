/2019 BMW M5 Competition Revealed with 617-hp

Following the debut of the M2 Competition, and emboldened by the interest shown by the public to that car, BMW unveiled the 2019 BMW M5 Competition. This is a hardened, more focused version of the M5 for extra serious drivers. If you are a poser, though, the Competition is not going to appeal to you because visual differences are quite subtle.

You can tell a BMW M5 Competition apart from ordinary versions by its exclusive light alloy wheels, high-gloss black finishers on the door handles, mirror bases and mirror triangles, plus the exterior mirror caps and the mesh of the signature M gills. There are also a bunch of Competition badges. But as we said, an uninterested eye will see no difference whatsoever between this and the bog standard M5. That’s a good thing, because this car is all about the substance.

2019 BMW M5 Competition comes with a tweaked version of the same 4.4 liter bi-turbo V8 as the normal version. Here, though, it makes 617 horsepower for a bit more fun. It also comes with a M sport exhaust system featuring nicer sound and black chrome tailpipes. The performance of the super sedan is further enhanced by specially-designed engine mounts, remapped eight-speed transmission with Drivelogic modes, M xDrive all-wheel-drive system, and reconfigured stability program. This model also benefits from low-weight M compound brakes.

The driver of BMW M5 Competition enjoys black seat belts with a striped pattern in BMW M GmbH colors and floor mats with model-specific piping plus an “M5” logo. the rest of the cabin are like the standard M5. All things considered, some people may find the extra 10 grand the Competition costs over the regular version to be a little too dear.

