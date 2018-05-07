/BMW M2 Competition M Performance Parts Revealed

The new hard-core Competition version of the BMW M2 is a car M connoisseurs,and those guys love extra garnish. Knowing this, the Bavarian company has now come up with BMW M2 Competition M Performance Parts to make them spend even more. In fairness though, some of these new parts are pretty awesome.

The keyword with the new BMW M2 Competition M Performance Parts is weight reduction through extensive use of carbon fiber. There is M Performance bonnet made of carbon fibre with partially visible varnished carbon, and carbon boot in a number of variants and spoilers, also featuring naked carbon on display. The kidney grilles are also available in carbon, and they go really well with the carbon roof, carbon side air vents and the carbon side skirts.

But weight saving has not been limited to body work. BMW M2 Competition M Performance also features forged Y-spoke style 763 M 19 inch rims that are significantly lighter than the standard set, along with BMW M Compound Brake Discs which are lighter and provide better braking performance as well. Other highlights include M Performance suspension retrofit kit with 20mm ride height reduction and lightweight valved exhaust system with carbon tips. The latter looks good, sounds great and contributes to the weight saving as well.

With such a serious performance machine as BMW M2 Competition M Performance, you are going to want the M Performance Drive Analyser. This neat device records your lap times and keep track of your performance. What’s more, you can download the feed and show off onboard videos of your laps to anyone who can be bothered to watch them. The M catalog also includes some parts for the interior, such as BMW LED door projectors, M Performance steering wheel with race display, Alcantara covering and open-pore carbon, sport pedals and M floor mats.

