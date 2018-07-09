/Nissan GT-R50 by Italdesign to Cost €900,000!

This year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed will see the debut of something special, the Nissan GT-R50 by Italian design giant, Italdesign. What they have done is take the Japanese supercar and dress it up in an Italian suit, with the result being something kind of weird.

That is not to say Nissan GT-R50 by Italdesign is rubbish or anything. Nothing penned by Italdesign is ever rubbish. But the thing is, they say that if the car receives good reception at the goodwood Festival of Speed, they will put in limited production with a run of 50 bespoke cars, each starting at €900,000. Almost a million Euros for a freaking Nissan?! Now that’s weird.

Then again, Nissan GT-R50 features enough cool features to make GT-R fans swoon. Some of the key highlights of the design include power bulge on the hood, stretched LED headlights, a lowered roofline, and prominent “samurai blade” cooling outlets behind the front wheels, plus a large, adjustable rear wing. The engine has also been upgraded by NISMO to 720 horsepower and 780 Nm of torque, as are the Brembo braking system and Bilstein dampers.

“The Goodwood Festival of Speed is the ideal setting to showcase the Nissan GT-R50 by Italdesign, which combines power and artistry to celebrate 50 years of inspiring the dreams of our customers,” said Alfonso Albaisa, Nissan’s senior vice president of global design. “Just like the prototype itself, Goodwood is a celebration of design, performance, a little indulgence and a lot of love of historic and future automotive creativity. It’s the perfect setting to showcase a unique vehicle that will stir the imagination of people to dream even bigger.”

