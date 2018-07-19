/Nissan LEAF NISMO Goes on Sale in Japan

At the end of this month something momentous happens for the EVs the world over. That is when the new Nissan LEAF NISMO will go on sale in Japan, a car that blends zero-emission, electric drive with sporty looks and dynamics. The LEAF NISMO will reach the global market eventually, though it is not clear when yet.

Based on the 2018 LEAF, the Nissan LEAF NISMO boasts many advanced technologies that, on their own, make this car a must-have for the tech-savvy crowd. It features e-Pedal and the ProPILOT and ProPILOT Park autonomous driving. And though Nisan does not specify the power output numbers for the NISMO, they have 18-inch high-grip tires and custom suspension, as well as custom-tuned electric power steering and Intelligent Trace Control with cornering stabilization system. So it is fair to say this one drivers a lot better than the regular LEAF.

As for the design, Nissan LEAF NISMO has sporty, sculpted bumpers with red accenting, chunky side skirts, and a pronounced rear diffuser, also with red details, as its main highlights, plus a set of 18 inch aluminum wheels that minimize air resistance. There are exclusive colors as well, including Brilliant Silver, Super Black two-tone and the Dark Metal Grey and Super Black two-tone. Inside, you will find more NISMO red accents, including a three-spoke steering wheel with a red center marks, custom carbon-like finish for the instrument, and gun metal chrome finish for the electric shift.

