/One Millionth Nissan Juke Rolls Off the Line at Sunderland Plant

Nissan’s UK production plant in Sunderland is world famous for its efficiency and quality. The factory has just earned another feather for the major plumage in its cap as it produced the one millionth Nissan Juke crossover. This is also a great milestone for the Juke itself, an oddball car that proved to be more popular than it looks warrant.

Now, when high-end car makers such as BMW or Mercedes-Benz reach such a milestone they make the milestone car into a special edition or something. With Nissan though, because they make so many cars everyday,they really could not be bothered with all that. So the one millionth Nissan Juke is just like the other cars that rolled off the line that day. That said, the 2018 Juke does offer a lot in way of customization and personalization.

The latest Juke comes with such highlights as dark chrome V-motion grille, dark headlamp interior and dark turn indicators on the door mirrors, new 16-inch and 18-inch alloy wheel designs customizable with color inserts (depending on the trim), Energy Orange and Power Blue interior, as well as black faux-leather seats, arm rest and meter hood with coloured double stitching. It also gets such options as BOSE Personal sound system 360° with speakers built into the driver’s head rest, Nissan’s Intelligent Around View Monitor with Moving Object Detection, Lane Departure Warning and Blind Spot Warning.

Kevin Fitzpatrick, Senior Vice President Manufacturing, Supply Chain Management and Purchasing, Nissan Europe, said: “Reaching the one million milestone is a fantastic achievement for any model. “Eight years ago we had never seen anything like the Juke before – it created an entirely new segment and brought a distinctive never-seen-before look to the market. Fast forward to today and we have one million customers and Juke remains the segment leader. “It’s terrific to see that the 2018 model, with all its improvements and personalisation options, is as popular as the version that rolled off the line for the first time in 2010.”

