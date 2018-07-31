/2019 Skoda Karoq Scout Looks Kinda Dope!

Scout Skodas have always been the trim of choice of choice for those who want their Czech SUVs plush. Granted, that is not a huge market we’re talking about here, but in any case, they can now choose the new Skoda Karoq Scout which is geared up for off-road driving and boasts some seriously cool looks.

We said that the 2019 Skoda Karoq Scout is geared up for offroad, but really, the only real offroad highlight of this car is the standard all-wheel-drive system. The Scout comes with a choice of three engine, including a 1.5 TSI petrol engine with 110 kW (150 hp) in combination with a 7-speed DSG, and a 2.0 liter TDI diesel with either 150 or 190 horsepower and standard 6-speed gearbox (DSG is optional).

So Skoda Karoq Scout may not be a full-blooded offroader, but it does look the part, what with the chrome and silver-coloured bodywork elements, striking wheel arch linings and anthracite, polished 18-inch ‘Braga’ alloy wheels. Inside the cabin you get black-brown contrasting stitching, multifunction leather steering wheel, pedals with stainless steel elements and an LED package that includes ambient lighting. The compact SUV is also feature-rich, boasting available LTE module and Wi-Fi hotspot, electric tailgate and some other little ‘Simply Clever’ touches.

The ŠKODA KAROQ feels just as much at home in the big city as it does off the beaten track. In numerous variants, the model can meet the needs of every customer – from the young family to lovers of the great outdoors. Just as the OCTAVIA SCOUT and the KODIAQ SCOUT, the latest addition to the SCOUT family offers four-wheel drive as standard. In addition, the powerful off-road design emphasizes the model’s optimized off-road potential. With its rough terrain package, the ŠKODA KAROQ SCOUT is fully prepared for demanding trips where tarmac roads end.

VN:F [1.9.22_1171]