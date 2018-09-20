/2019 Skoda Kodiaq vRS Revealed in Official Renderings

With less than a month to go until its debut at the Paris Motor Show, the new Skoda Kodiaq vRS shows itself for the first time. The early look comes courtesy of a couple of official renderings. They might be just drawings, but they do a good job of conveying the aesthetics of the sporty SUV.

Already established itself as a performance machine by setting a Nurburgring Record, the Skoda Kodiaq vRS is a car with a lot of promise. It boasts the most powerful production diesel engine ever made by Skoda. And, if the sketches are to be believed, it also has one of the best looking bodies they have ever designed. Some of the main highlight of the exterior include 3D-effect radiator grille, gloss black accents and trims, and anthracite-coloured 20-inch Xtreme alloy wheels.

Some of the other notable highlights include metallic Race Blue finish and red vRS logo. While technical specs are yet to be revealed, 2019 Skoda Kodiaq vRS is certainly a hot SUV. Those 20-inch wheels house 17-inch brake discs, which are there for a reason. The vRS is going to be quick – certainly quick enough for the money you pay for it. We reckon this thing will make Audi’s SQ SUVs look completely pointless. That said, those cars are still Audis, and this is still a Skoda. The badge still has ways to go to equal that of the ring master.

