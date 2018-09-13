/2019 Skoda Kodiaq RS – First Details and Specs

With less than a month to go until the world debut of the new 2019 Skoda Kodiaq RS at the Paris Motor Show, the Czech car maker released the first details and specs of the hot SUV. Everything about this car is very un-Skoda-like, which is very good news!

What we mean by that is, Skoda used to be synonymous with cheap cars for the economy class. In recent years though, they have stepped up their game and created some fascinating sporty models. The 2019 Skoda Kodiaq RS is one of the hotted yet, seeing as it’s a SUV and a diesel. That’s right, Skoda has taken a diesel utility vehicle and turned it into a hot rod with a Nurburgring record in the bag.

Powering the 2019 Skoda Kodiaq RS is a 240 PS diesel engine, backed in its operations by an all-wheel-drive system and adaptive suspension. The car looked the part as well, what with the crystalline-effect full-LED headlights and optional metallic Race Blue finish. You even get instruments with rev counter and speedo in the centre like a Porsche!

Other cool highlights of the Skoda Kodiaq RS include individually adjustable virtual cockpit in a carbon surround, Sport display layout, and Dynamic Sound Boost which uses the data from the cars electronic systems and varies and intensifies the sound of the engine depending on the selected driving mode.

VN:F [1.9.22_1171]