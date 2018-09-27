/Skoda Vision RS Revealed in Official Sketches

Just like the new Kodiaq vRS, Skoda decided to give us a first glimpse at their new concept with some sketches. Set to debut at the 2018 Paris Motor Show, the Skoda Vision RS is a dynamic concept that hints at where the brand is headed in terms of design and performance.

And it’s a good place, where they are headed. Skoda Vision RS is a plug-in hybrid with a sophisticated powertrain. It consists of a 1.5-liter TSI with an output of 150 PS and an electric motor providing 102 PS. That’s good for accelerating from 0 to 62 mph in 7.1 second, and yet the CO2 emission is no more than 33 g/km. What’s more, the system offers 43 miles of zero-emission electric drive. As for the battery, the lithium-ion unit with a capacity of 13 kWh can be charged by cable in 2.5 hours.

And then there is that design. Skoda has been steadily improving their styling game over the past few years. Each new model was a little bit better than the one that came before. Now all those improvements culminate in the Skoda Vision RS, which has a hard-to-fault design. Granted, if the angular look of Skodas is not your thing, you’re not going to like this one either. But we think it looks cool and sporty. It is certainly another step up for the Czech brand.

Being a concept, Skoda Vision RS is a bit on the fancy side vis-a-vis material and technology. It boasts Xirallic crystal sparkle effect paint, black carbon elements, carbon textile made from 100% recycled polyester thread and Piñatex textile in a carbon weave. When they turn this into a production model none of these are going to make the cut. But it’s still good to know that Skoda can do this kind of things.

VN:F [1.9.22_1171]