/2019 Skoda Fabia Priced from £12,840 in the UK
SkodaAugust 14, 2018

2019 Skoda Fabia Priced from £12,840 in the UK

2019 Skoda Fabia 1 730x417 at 2019 Skoda Fabia Priced from £12,840 in the UK

The refreshed and thoroughly upgraded 2019 Skoda Fabia will hit the UK showrooms next month. In preparation for that the Czech company announced the official UK pricing and specs of the car, confirming that the new Fabia is still great value for money. 

The starting price for the 2019 Skoda Fabia in the UK is £12,840 all in, and for that you get an entry-level Fabia S Hatchback. As before, the Fabia also comes as a estate, but that costs a little bit more, starting from £13,860. All models in the range get standard LED daytime running lights, Front Assist and a Multifunction Trip Computer, and an all-petrol engine line-up with three power outputs of 75PS, 95PS and 110PS.

The 2019 Skoda Fabia comes with Amundsen satellite navigation, Infotainment Online (for one year), lighting in the front centre console and 16-inch Evora alloy wheels for the SE L trim, while the Monte Carlo benefits from climate control air conditioning, LED rear lights, rear electric windows and new seat upholster. The latter also comes with a black front spoiler, black roof, black floor mats and carbon-effect dashboard trim. So it’s not that hard to justify its £16,785 starting price. Whatever trim you end up with though, you can customize it and add the options you really want at reasonable prices.

2019 Skoda Fabia 2 730x282 at 2019 Skoda Fabia Priced from £12,840 in the UK

2019 Skoda Fabia UK Pricing 

Hatch Engine Recommended OTR
Fabia S 1.0 MPI 75PS £12,840.00
1.0 TSI 95PS £13,570.00
Fabia SE 1.0 MPI 75PS £14,115.00
1.0 TSI 95PS £14,845.00
1.0 TSI 110PS £15,495.00
1.0 TSI 110PS DSG £16,495.00
Fabia SE L 1.0 MPI 75PS £15,205.00
1.0 TSI 95PS £15,935.00
1.0 TSI 110PS £16,585.00
1.0 TSI 110PS DSG £17,585.00
Fabia Monte Carlo 1.0 TSI 95PS £16,785.00
1.0 TSI 110PS £17,435.00
1.0 TSI 110PS DSG £18,435.00
Fabia Colour Edition 1.0 MPI 75PS £14,665.00
1.0 TSI 95PS £15,395.00
1.0 TSI 110PS £18,320.00
Estate Engine Recommended OTR
Fabia S 1.0 MPI 75PS £13,860.00
1.0 TSI 95PS £14,590.00
1.0 TSI 110PS £15,240.00
Fabia SE 1.0 MPI 75PS £15,280.00
1.0 TSI 95PS £16,010.00
1.0 TSI 110PS £16,660.00
1.0 TSI 110PS DSG £17,660.00
Fabia SE L 1.0 TSI 95PS £17,100.00
1.0 TSI 110PS £17,750.00
1.0 TSI 110PS DSG £18,750.00
Fabia Monte Carlo 1.0 TSI 95PS £17,670.00
1.0 TSI 110PS £18,320.00
VN:F [1.9.22_1171]
Rating: 0.0/10 (0 votes cast)

(Founder / Chief Editor / Journalist) – Arman is the original founder of Motorward.com, which he kept until August 2009. Currently Arman is our chief editor and is held responsible for a large part of the news we publish.

More related posts