/2019 Skoda Kodiaq vRS Interior Revealed

Skoda is dropping pretty substantial teasers for the upcoming hot Skoda Kodiaq vRS ahead of its debut in Paris. After showing us what the SUV looks like in some cool renderings, they are now ready to unveil the interior. And, well, it ain’t really all that special.

I mean, it’s find and everything. But for a car as hyped as the Skoda Kodiaq vRS we were expecting something with a bit more pizzazz. The cabin is a complete corporate job, sharing many of its lines and features and switchgear with other Skodas. What set it apart though, include highlights such as contrasting stitching and red detailing with perforated Alcantara.

There are other nice details,like seats’ side bolsters are covered in carbon leather and, just like the central armrest and the armrests in the doors, bear red stitching. Meanwhile seat cushions and backrests wrapped in Alcantara, and multifunction sports steering wheel features the vRS logo and the contrasting red stitching. Even though Skoda Kodiaq vRS is a hot SUV, it is still a car from the eco end of the market. So it is OK that it has carbon-look instrument panel. And it’s pretty cool that they have given it black roof liner and stainless steel pedal covers.

These sporty features complement the Kodiaq’s already spacious and practical cabin. It may be getting the most powerful diesel engine Skoda has ever produced, but at heart it is still a soft and cuddly family SUV.

VN:F [1.9.22_1171]