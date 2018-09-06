/Skoda Vision RS Concept Interior Teased

Skoda is giving us a taste of the upcoming Skoda Vision RS, perhaps the most important concept they’ve ever made. We’ve already seen sketches of the exterior. So this time the Czech designers want to show off what they have come up with for the interior of the Vision RS. And it looks good.

The video teaser they have released shows only sketches, as before. But they are enough to give you some idea as to the overall looks of the Skoda Vision RS cabin. As is the case with Skoda concepts, these designs are very close to the production model that will follow. So the large screen, the clean lines, the suspiciously Audi-like center console, they will soon be put in their production models. And that is very good news. The cabin looks sporty and premium.

Speaking of sporty, Skoda Vision RS interior has elements reinforcing that aura. There is the carbon elements with the symmetrical contours of the radiator grille, for one thing. There is also Alcantara seats. Mind you, there are some features that are just for the show car and won’t make it to production. The shift-by-wire operation of the DSG is one, and the handmade and specially cut Lasvit crystal decor is another.Also, we suspect the 100% recycled polyester carbon and the vegan Alcantara are very cost effective for a production hatchback.

VN:F [1.9.22_1171]