/2019 Skoda Fabia Previewed Ahead of Geneva Debut

With enhancements in design and technology, the updated 2019 Skoda Fabia comes to this year’s Geneva Motor Show to rock the small car market. The design changes seem to have been done in a bit of a hurry to be honest, but the car does look fresh enough to deserve the title of ‘new’.

To quickly go over the new stuff in the design of 2019 Skoda Fabia, you have the revised fascia front and rear, complete with the new headlights and new wheel design, including an 18 inch option for the hatchback version. LED head and taillights are among the other new options. Size-wise, the Fabia hasn’t changed much, but inside the cabin redesigned instrument cluster, new trim strips for the dashboard and two-tone finishes for the seats count among the improved elements.

A 1.0 liter, three-cylinder petrol unit comprises the entire engine lineup for the 2019 Skoda Fabia, but it comes with four different outputs. The MPI engines feature indirect injection and produce outputs of 60 hp and 75 hp respectively, while the TSI units with their turbocharging and direct petrol injection offer 95 hp and 110 hp. DSG transmission is available as an option and only for the most powerful model. In terms of technology, 2019 Fabia can be specified with Swing infotainment with 6.5-inch display, Blind Spot Detection, Rear Traffic Alert and Light Assist.

There are a bunch of unique ‘Simply Clever’ features exclusive to Skoda that makes the Fabia rather interesting. They include in the new model an ice scraper concealed in the fuel filler flap now with a gauge for measuring the tires tread depth,USB ports for the rear passengers, double sided floor mats, and a portable LED flashlight for the Fabia Estate (Combi) model.

