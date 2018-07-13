/Wunderbar: BMW M2 Performance Parts Concept

There have been many BMW M2s equipped with tons of M Performance and other aftermarket parts. And they are all great in their own way. But as always, the one done by the mother company is a head and shoulders above the rest. The BMW M2 Performance Parts Concept presented at the Goodwood FoS features the very finest upgrade parts available for this model.

Of course, the parts featured on the BMW M2 Performance Parts Concept are just for the show.But you will soon be able to order them off the M Performance catalog. And even if BMW don’t make it themselves, you may rest assured that every tuner out there is going to come up with similar goodies for your M2. Whether they will look just as good as what you see here, that’s a different matter.

The package featured on the BMW M2 Performance Parts Concept, which is based on the Competition model, includes carbon fiber kidney grille surrounds, front spoiler flaps, carbon side strakes with M logo, carbon side skirts, rear diffuser with pronounced fins and carbon tailpipes integrated, and the best part, a cool rear spoiler that is part of a modified lid. There is also carbon hood insert and carbon roof.

This car is finished in Frozen Black with M Performance wrapping in gold for accents and inscriptions. The combo is complemented with a set of matte gold wheels shod with Michelin tires. Inside, the grey garnished with gold theme continues with leather and Alcantara and goldetn stitching, plus sports pedals and carbon fiber trims.

