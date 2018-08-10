/Brabus Mercedes G500 (2019) Makes the G63 Redundant

Let us make one thing clear about the title of this news post, that is about the G63 bit. Yes, the new 2019 Brabus Mercedes G500 does render the G63 pointless and redundant. But it’s the old G63 we’re talking about and not the new 585-hp model. This G500 is as powerful as the previous G63, and it looks better too.

The Brabus Mercedes G500 2019 features the 500 PowerXtra performance upgrade developed in-house at Brabus. It gives the offroader 368 kW / 500 hp (493 bhp) and 710 Nm (524 lb-ft) of torque. That translates on the road to a 0 to 100 km/h time of 5.7 seconds, and don’t tell me you need more than that in a high-riding SUV. You don’t. That is more than enough for any situation.

But the real reason a lot of people are going to want the 2019 Brabus Mercedes G500 is the looks. The tuner has taken the 2019 G-Class and garnished with a bunch of cool accessories. From the underspoiler and LED lights, to the Brabus grille, carbon fiber vented hood, the lights bar on the roof, the overfenders, side steps, and the huge and dainty wing on the roof, the styling kit is one of the coolest we’ve seen on any G-Class.

The styling package for the Brabus G500 is complemented with a set of BRABUS Monoblock wheels including “PLATINUM EDITION” hi-tech forged wheels with a diameter of 23 inches. These wheels, shod with high performance tires, also help with the performance. Brabus also supplies some interior goodies, such as Mastik leather, Alcantara, and aluminum pedals and trims.

