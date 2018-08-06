/2019 Mercedes-AMG C63 Gets 600 to 800 PS from G-Power

There used to be a time when G-Power only worked on BMW cars. That didn’t make much sense, because with the kind of expertise these guys have, they could make a lot more money working on other makes and models. So now they have a wide range of packages for good number of different cars, with the latest offering being a neat kit for the 2019 Mercedes-AMG C63.

Not that the new C63 is in any way a slouch when it leaves the factory in Affalterbach, but that’s the thing with German engines. They always have a lot more to give than what they are locked at in the factory. G-Power has unlocked the potential of the twin-turbo V8 engine in the 2019 Mercedes-AMG C63 and came up with 600 horsepower and 800 Nm of torque. Impressive, but still not all that it has to offer.

The 600 PS package consists of G-POWER Performance Module V1 and not much else. The modified software, which by the way also removes the top speed limiter, is enough to boost the output of the AMG engine by 90 PS. Those who are more serious about tuning their 2019 Mercedes-AMG C63, and have deeper pockets too, can opt for a full-fat kit which combines the software adaptations with extensive modifications to the powertrain including new exhaust system and modified turbochargers. That one is good for a spine-tinging 800 horsepower!

As always, the only visual mod G-Power offers is a set of their celebrated HURRICANE RR forged wheels, measuring 20 inch in diameter for the C63.

