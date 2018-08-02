/2019 Mercedes-AMG C63 Family – UK Pricing and Specs

The huge family of the new 2019 Mercedes-AMG C63 has received its official UK pricing in a bid to lock the market in the segments where its members compete through a blend of style, performance, and relatively good value. The C63 comes in saloon, estate, coupe and cabriolet body styles.

Now, we said relatively good value because it’s not like 2019 Mercedes-AMG C63 is cheap or anything. But it is cheaper than its bigger, badder rivals that offer teh same kind of performance for a lot more money. Prices for the 2019 C63 start at £66,429 for the C63 Saloon, from £67,629 for the C63 Estate, £68,719for the C63 Coupe, and £72,537 for the C63 Cabriolet.

All members of the 2019 Mercedes-AMG C63 are powered by the same hand-built 4.0-litre V8 ‘hot V’ biturbo petrol engine which generates 476 hp or 510 hp for S models. They all get the same AMG SPEEDSHIFT MCT 9G transmission as well, and benefit from AMG Ride Control suspension with adaptive damping adjustment and an electronically controlled rear-axle limited-slip differential. Performance-wise, they differ slightly, with the saloon doing the 0-62 sprint in 4.1 seconds for the standard and 4.0 sec for the S model, estate in 4.2 seconds (4.1 seconds for the S), coupe in 4.0 and 3.9 respectively and the cabriolet in 4.2 and 4.1 respectively.

Standard equipment on all models includes 18-inch alloy wheels; performance exhaust; Multibeam LED headlights; 12.3-inch digital cockpit display; 10.25-inch central display; Comand Online; ambient lighting with a choice of 64 colours; keyless start; wireless phone charging; and memory seats. The C 63 S adds nine-stage AMG traction control; AMG Track Pace; AMG performance seats; and 19-inch alloy wheels.

Top speed

(mph) 0-62 mph

(s) CO 2

(g/km) OTR price

(£) Road fund

licence (£) BIK tax rate

(%) Saloon C 63 155 4.1 227 66,429 1,760 37 C 63 S 180 4.0 227 75,408 1,760 37 Estate C 63 155 4.2 228 67,629 1,760 37 C 63 S 174 4.1 229 76,608 1,760 37 Coupé C 63 155 4.0 230 68,719 1,760 37 C 63 S 180 3.9 230 77,698 1,760 37 Cabriolet C 63 155 4.2 236 72,537 1,760 37 C 63 S 174 4.1 236 81,516 1,760 37

