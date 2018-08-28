/2019 Mitsubishi Outlander Hits UK from £27,680

One of the underdogs of the SUV market, the Outlander is one of those cars that are cool because they are just the right amount of bland. This is a car, even in the latest 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander iteration, that nobody takes a second look at, and yet it is premium and well-made and packed with good features.

The 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander continues the tradition set by its predecessors, including the Shogun, offering a value-for-money package for every situation. Whether you need to take the kids to school, go to a fancy restaurant for dinner, or move some hay from one farm to another, this car has got you covered. And it feels equally at home in all those situations.

The 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander launches in the UK with a 2.0-litre MIVEC petrol engine developing 150ps and 195Nm of torque. It comes with a CVT and has standard electronically-controlled 4WD as well as Active Stability Control. Other notable highlights include seven seats with ‘fold & stow’ third row, up to 1,608 litres of boot space, upgraded design featuring two-tone 18” alloy, ‘Dynamic Shield’ front look, heated windscreen and Mitsubishi’s new SDA (Smartphone Link Display Audio) system which includes Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

2019 Mitsubishi Outlander UK Pricing

Version OTR Price (Aug ‘18) Outlander Juro Auto 4WD £27,680 Outlander 4 Auto 4WD £29,680

On the road prices include VED and first registration fee. Metallic and pearlescent paint available at £550 incl. VAT.

