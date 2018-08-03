/2019 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV – UK Pricing & Specs

They may have gotten kind of obscured by the Korean cars in this segment, but Mitsubishi SUVs are still among the toughest, best-made and most respected in the UK. The new 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV is now available in Britain with clean looks and powertrain, hoping to remind people what’s so good about this brand.

Starting from £34,255 and available in three trim levels of Juro, 4h and 4hs, the 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV is one of the cleanest SUVs in the world with WLTP emissions of 46g/km and EV range of 28 miles. That means in the UK this car qualifies for the government plug-in car grant and also attracts the lowest possible BIK rate of 13 percent. Of course, with an ICE engine that clean there is a compromise to be made, and it comes out of the power end.

The 2.4-litre petrol engine in the 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV has a mere 121 PS, but luckily there are two electric motors to pickup the slack – one at the front with 82 PS / 137 Nm and one at the back packing 95 PS / 195 Nm. The cool thing is the SUV’s NEDC Correlated Fuel Economy which has a combined figure of nearly 160 mpg. THe PHEV weighs around 1,500 kg, but it has Super All-Wheel Control system and uprated chassis and suspension, so it can get out of its own way with ease.

2019 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV UK price list

Variant OTR (inc £2,500 PICG)* Outlander PHEV Juro £34,255 Outlander PHEV 4h £37,000 Outlander PHEV 4hs £39,100

Metallic/Pearlescent paint £550

