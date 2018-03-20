/UK Only: Mitsubishi L200 Barbarian SVP II

We’ve always believed that Mitsubishi could benefit from a stronger pickup truck game if only they came up with more up to date products for this segment. But what they are doing instead is putting mascara on the badly aging L200 every now and again, which is frankly pointless. The Mitsubishi L200 Barbarian SVP II is the latest from this series.

Limited to 250 units for UK market only, the 2018 Mitsubishi L200 Barbarian SVP II is distinguished from regular models mainly by its orange exterior and interior accents. You find the vibrant color on fog lamp rings, front and rear light bezels, door handle recess covers, puddle lamps and tailgate handle surround, as well as leather seats with suede-like ‘Alston’ inserts having orange accented panelling, stitching and piping. The interior also features ‘SVP’ embossed mat set with orange piping, orange illuminated door entry guards and front and rear foot-well mood lighting.

Mitsubishi L200 Barbarian SVP II also boasts a long list of feature and equipment. The most notable of these include 17-inch bespoke black and orange alloy wheels with BF Goodrich all-terrain tyres, wide body wheel arches, Smartphone Link Display Audio (SDA) system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, rain and dusk sensors, keyless operation, Bluetooth, Bi-Xenon headlights with integrated LED daytime running lights, cruise control and reversing camera. Powering the Barbarian is a 2.4 liter diesel unit supported by Super Select 4WD system.

The L200 Barbarian SVP II is priced from £29,830. Half of the 250 copies will be presented in Diamond Black and the other half in metallic Atlantic Grey.

