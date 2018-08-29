/Nissan Navara N-Guard Launches in the UK

The Brits are not that into custom pickup trucks. Unlike the Americans who use their trucks as personal cars, the English look at as strictly commercial vehicles. Still, for those few how appreciate a cool commercial vehicle there is this new Nissan Navara N-Guard now available to order.

Priced from £28,075 Basic Retail with the Manual gearbox, and £29,525 for the automatic (both before VAT), the 2019 Nissan Navara N-Guard is not a cheap buy. But it does come with some nice upgrades that a hard-core pickup enthusiast would definitely enjoy. On this car the front grille, fog lamp surrounds, mirror covers, door handles and rear bumper are all finished in black, as are side steps and roof rails and the 18-inch wheels. These are then complemented with dark headlights and a sunroof with tinted glass.

Although black is the main theme of Nissan Navara N-Guard, you can order the pickup in Twilight Grey and Storm White as well. You can even have it customized with decals. Inside the cabin you get high quality grey and black trims with yellow accents and stitching. The same design can be found replicated on the door trim and on the new signature floor mats, which feature a geometric design to match the exterior decals.

The choice of engines is limited to just one 2.3 dCi 190 PS engine, but you get extra equipment as standard such as a rear differential locker, Hill Start Assist, Hill Descent Control, Intelligent Emergency Braking and Intelligent Around View Monitor.

