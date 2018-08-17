/RENNtech AMG GT R Is The Quickest Benz at the ‘Ring

The AMG specialist RENNtech has been making super fast Mercs for years, but they have never got the attention they deserve. That is probably because they haven’t been very active at the Nurburgring – something they have addressed now by setting a record for the fastest street-legal Mercedes with their RENNtech AMG GT R.

The heavily modified GT car has been around the Green Hell and it has recorded a sweet time of 6 minutes and 50 seconds, undercutting the stock AMG GT R by seven seconds. That is mind you, the BTG (Bridge to Gantry) time, something Nurburgring geeks will understand. This also puts the RENNtech AMG GT R above its main rivals, the Porsche 911 GT2 RS at 6:58 min. and Porsche 911 GT3 RS at 7:05 min. Admittedly, those Porsche are stock factory cars, but still…

The record-breaking RENNtech AMG GT R features the tuner’s 760 performance package with, obviously, 760 horsepower. The kit includes software adjustments for the engine and transmission control units, plus RENN’s own turbochargers and downpipes made in-house, as well as RENNtech blow-off-valve adaptors The car also featured Bilstein suspension specially developed for this car, Michelin Cup2 ZP tires, and thoroughly upgraded brakes with new discs and pads and linings as well as ventilation system.

“That’s not enough for us. We are currently working on several intelligent technical solutons to unlock even more hidden potental from the AMG GT R. So there are stll a few seconds to be squeezed out of it, even if the car is already good for a tme of 6:50,” says RENNtech Managing Director Dipl.-Ing. Lukas Domogalla.

VN:F [1.9.22_1171]