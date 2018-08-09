/VW Arteon Stars in Fancy Schmancy Photo Shoot

There is no doubt that the Arteon is one of the best looking cars Volkswagen has made in a long time. Knowing this, and intending to make good use of it, they hired award-winning photographer and filmmaker Douglas Sonders to feature the car in a unique photo shoot.

Don’t let the fact that there are a lot of girls included in these photos fool you into thinking this is a cheap commercial photo shoot. Yes, Sonders does give sex a prominent spot in his work, but there is also some art in there if you look close. The goal here, apparently, has been to give the Arteon a cool techno vibe as it sits there acting as the backdrop for models Shelby Bay and Krislian Rodriguez. In doing so Sonders has drawn inspiration from 80s music and synth wave music in particular.

VW Arteon is not just a cool, urban design though. It also has a lot of substance, including a 2.0-liter turbocharged and direct-injection TSI engine, making 268 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque, eight-speed automatic transmission, adaptive damping, and optional 4Motion all-wheel drive.

“It’s important to capture a car’s essence,” says Sonders. “I develop an emotional attachment to my cars, and they each have a personality in their designs. The Volkswagen Arteon has a beautiful modern edge, from the shoulder lines to the grille, and I wanted to do it justice.”

VN:F [1.9.22_1171]