/2019 Jeep Cherokee Gets Moparized in Europe

The Cherokee has almost completed its Eurofication in terms of design. The last part is for Chrysler’s parts arm Mopar to come up with some handy accessories for it, which they have now done. The 2019 Jeep Cherokee by Mopar is about as European as an American SUV can get.

And… it’s still not as good as a genuine Euro SUV. 2019 Jeep Cherokee is a fine product, no doubt about it. But in a world where stuff like the Range Rover Evoque and Mercedes GLC exist, why would you want to settle for a lesser thing? In any case, the Mopar collection of part for the new Cherok include some cool items.

Let’s begin with the appearance where you can opt for bonnet decal, black mirror caps, the handy boot tray and the all-weather rubber floor mats and rock rails. There is also 17″ and 18″ alloy wheels and removable roof bars. Then we have the urban pack for those who are not into offroading. This one offers chrome accessories including mirror caps, handles and kick plate and chrome hub caps with the Mopar logo. The roof bars or the tow hook are able to transport bicycles, canoes, skis and snowboards, as well as a wide range of luggage roof boxes.

Also available for the Moparized 2019 Jeep Cherokee is the Mopar Connect services. It has to do with safety and security and features the Uconnect LIVE services with roadside assistance and car location. The latter is handy for crowded car partks.

