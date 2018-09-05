/2019 Nissan Armada – MSRP and Specs

There are plenty of reasons to pick the 2019 Nissan Armada over the other million full-size SUVs out there. For us, the biggest reason is this car looks badass, especially in black. But for families it could be the fact that it can seat up to 8 people. Others might appreciate the Armada’s powerful V8 engine.

The truth is, as a package the 2019 Nissan Armada (known as Patrol in some markets) is an excellent vehicle. That makes the $46,790 starting price not that high, considering what you receive in return. The 390 horsepower V8 and the 7-speed automatic transmission are standard across the range. Also standard are Intelligent Rear View Mirror (I-RVM), Rear Door Alert (RDA), Intelligent Cruise Control (ICC), Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) and Intelligent Forward Collision Warning (I-FCW).

Four-wheel-drive, meanwhile, comes only with certain trims. Other notable options include the Driver Package, Premium Package, Pearl White Paint and 2nd row Captain’s Chairs Package. A fully-loaded 2019 Nissan Armada is an expensive car at $65,690, but for families who like travelling great distances with all the members and lots of luggage, it is the ideal vehicle.

2019 Nissan Armada MSRP

Armada SV 4×2 $46,790 USD Armada SL 4×2 $51,590 USD Armada Platinum 4×2 $59,690 USD Armada Platinum Reserve 4×2 $62,690 USD Armada SV 4×4 $49,790 USD Armada SL 4×4 $54,590 USD Armada Platinum 4×4 $62,690 USD Armada Platinum Reserve 4×4 $65,690 USD

Destination and Handling $1,395.

