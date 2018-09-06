/Bugatti Chiron Looks Extra Special on ANRKY Wheels

There aren’t that many Bugatti Chiron owners that would want to mess with the standard setup of their hypercar by changing its rims. This, after all, is a 260+ mph car and every bit of it is tuned to perfection. Still, the owner of this red carbon beauty wanted his car to be extra unique, so he had it fitted with a set of sick ANRKY Wheels.

Now, a lot of you may not like the design and finish of these wheels on this Chiron. You may argue that brushed face and polished windows are not the best pair for maroon-tinted carbon fiber. And you’d be right. But you have to take into account that it’s probably a helluva job finding the right set of wheels for a car like the Chiron. These are probably the only ANRKY wheels that are the correct size for the hypercar.

Speaking of size, the rims on this bad boy measure 20×10 inch on the front and 21×13 inch out back. And they are shod with the Chiron’s OEM tires, because again, you can just pop down your local tire shop and get a set of rubber that fits this car. Going with the stock tire also means the performance won’t be affected, or will be in the minutest degree. There might be some weight difference between these ANRKY Wheels and the stock rims, but that shouldn’t have that big an effect on the dynamics of the car.

