/Enhanced 2019 Nissan Rogue MSRP Announced

Boasting a few upgrades for the new modelyear, the 2019 Nissan Rogue is now on sale across America. The crossover boasts a starting MSRP of $24,800 and comes with new useful equipment. The new stuff make the Rogue an altogether more appealing proposition.

The new 2019 Nissan Rogue is available with a Special Edition Package for the base S grade. It enhances the features of the car by adding 17-inch aluminum-alloy wheels, heated exterior mirrors with integrated LED turn signals, leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, heated driver’s and front passenger seat, chrome exterior and interior door handles and roof rails. The SV grade meanwhile boasts a Premium package including 18-inch aluminum-alloy wheels, ProPILOT Assist and electronic parking brake.

While all models get Rear Door Alert as standard, it falls to your optioning skills to get the best safety features. 2019 Nissan Rogue can be specified with Lane Departure Warning (LDW), Intelligent Lane Intervention (I-LI), Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) with Pedestrian Detection and High Beam Assist (HBA), as well as Rear Automatic Braking (RAB) and Rear Sonar System. And of course you get the ProPILOT Assist and 19-inch aluminum-alloy wheels on the range-topping versions.

Powering the 2019 Rogue is a 2.5-liter 4-cylinder engine rated at 170 horsepower and 175 lb-ft or torque. There is also a hybrid version offered in some areas, but it is not that much more powerful or economical. You might as well skip it.

2019 Nissan Rogue MSRP

Rogue S FWD $24,800 USD Rogue SV FWD $26,220 USD Rogue SL FWD $31,390 USD Rogue S AWD $26,150 USD Rogue SV AWD $27,570 USD Rogue SL AWD $32,740 USD

Destination and Handling $995.

