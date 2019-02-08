/Subaru Legacy – The Rare Case Where Bland Is Good

If you a regular follower of this motoring journal, you know that are a few things we hate more than bland and boring cars. We think they are an abomination, up there with costume parties and superheroes. But we have to admit, sometime we tend to overgeneralize when we use inflict a car with those ghastly terms. You see, the truth is we only hate bland cars that are also rubbish at being bland. Yes, there is an art to that. There is a way you can get a great bland car. Just look at the Subaru Legacy.

Now, you may ask why would anyone want a bland car in the first place? The answer is simple. Sometimes you just want to blend in. Sometimes it is actually cooler to turn up somewhere in an invisible car than in something people notice. School run is one example, and funerals is another, which amount to the same thing. In any case, some situations call for a bland car. What’s more, if we car guys are brutally honest with each other, we would admit that outside of our own circle being marked as a car guy is not the coolest thing in the world. There have been occasions where we wished our car didn’t set us apart as someone “who likes cars.” Like it or not, that phrase has certain stereotypes attached to it.

That brings us to the Subaru Legacy. Now, this is a car you can forget about owning, and that is just perfect . It it perfect because a day-to-day runabout should not stand out. It should not occupy a space in your consciousness as you go about your daily business. It must be like a comfy pair of slippers: an extension of your limbs. And that is what the Legacy does brilliantly. This car, especially in white, is like a pair of jeans. It works everywhere, it’s comfortable, it’s supportive, and it’s practical. Of course, there are many bland cars that have these very characteristics. But not may of them offer a package as well-rounded as that of the old Subi.

For one thing, the Legacy is a Subaru which is a brand famous for its bulletproof reliability. So it’s not going to bother you for years with – another reason it’s forgettable, but in a good way. Also, the Legacy is quite good-looking in its latest iteration, at least for a bland car. So if someone does notice it, or if you catch a glimpse of yourself in a shop window or something, you are not going to be embarrassed. This new 2020 model you see here has something of the Impreza about it, which is nice. Then we have the features and the technical specs, both of which are at least a head and shoulders above the competition, even though the price tag for this model is usually much lower.

The 2020 Subaru Legacy boasts a 260-horsepower 2.4-liter in the XT model, and a 182-horsepower 2.5-liter in others. It also comes with standard Subaru Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive and EyeSight Driver Assist Technology as well as available tablet-style high-definition 11.6-inch SUBARU STARLINK multimedia screen, DriverFocus Distraction Mitigation System, as well as all the other bells and whistles you are used to in this segment. This car is like a notorious soup that also happens to be somewhat tasty. It’s good for you, you consume a lot of it, and you will like it, even though in the back of your mind you are thinking about a big juicy steak.

