/On the Importance of Vehicle Tracking Systems

Back in the old days when cars used keys and locks to provide a modicum of security, thieves only needed a screwdriver and some mechanical aptitude to steal them. Nowadays, though, with the advancement of electronics and all the fancy keyless-remote-proximity stuff we have, you might imagine it is nigh on impossible for an unauthorized person to break into and start a modern car. Well, you are unfortunately badly mistaken.

If anything, the electronics have made it easier for car jackers to do their thing. It is just that instead of being good with a wrench, they need to know how to work computers. Have a look online, and you can find tons of signal snoopers and remote key copiers. All it takes for a car thief to have your car is for him to wait at a car park, record the code as you press the keyfob or touch the keyless button on the door, and then replicate it using his copier device. And it is not just that. There are ways to exploit modern cars’ passive safety gear. One of the more sinister methods includes lighting a small fire inside the exhaust pipe and then blocking the tailpipe. The car’s onboard computer will mistake this for a fiery crash and immediately unlocks all doors so that, it imagines, the passengers can escape.

All that brings us to the importance of vehicle trackers. These are the next line of defense. Actually, you could think of them as a line of offense against those pesky thieves. A car tracker can take away a lot of anxiety when it come to vehicle security. With these devices you will no longer have to worry where you park your car, or double and triple check if you have locked it. You know that even if the bastards take it, you can easily find it at the touch of a button, provided you have the right system. A proper car tracker should be able to prove real-time GPS tracking, locating and following the vehicle on the map as it moves about. This way you can call the cops and keep them abreast of your car’s location at any second, or if you are worried it might get damaged in the ensuing chase, you can wait until the thieves stop somewhere and then go and steal your car back. That’d be a really cool situation, wouldn’t it?

Besides security, which is the main function of a car tracking system, these devices have other beneficial uses. For instance, a good tracking system should have a fencing system which means you can define an area for it on the map, and it would alert you if the car has gone beyond those boundaries. This is of use for parents who want to make sure their teenage driver doesn’t joy ride on the way to school, and also for fleet managers. The latter can monitor the location of the company’s vehicles and make sure they are not being used for personal purposes. What’s more, a full tracking system with telematics can keep the manager updated on the speed and traffic zones the drivers are taking, and also provide information on the car’s overall condition by sending signals over the same communication platform.

