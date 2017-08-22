/2018 BMW M5 First Edition Specs and Details

The all-new BMW M5 will hit the market early next year with a special edition model. The 2018 BMW M5 First Edition has a production run of 400 units, of which 50 goes to America. Among the highlights of this model is a unique paintwork.

That unique and special paint work is called Frozen Dark Red Metallic. On 2018 BMW M5 First Edition the color is paired with BMW Individual high-gloss Shadow Line trim with extended features – gloss black kidney grille, the M gills and the four tailpipes of the sports exhaust system. These components are complemented with a set of 20-inch seven-double-spoke light-alloy wheels in black.

Inside the cabin 2018 BMW M5 First Edition features Piano Finish Black applications complemented by a plaque on the center console indicating the car’s production number (“M5 First Edition 1/400”). You can make the interior more exclusive by opting for the full-leather upholstery in Smoke White with red contrast stitching. The first edition M5 costs an extra €19,500 on top of the €117,900 you pay for the basic car.

Mechanically the car is identical to the regular M5: 600 hp and peak torque of 553 lb-ft., 0–60 mph in 3.2 seconds; 0–124 mph in just 11.1 seconds., top speed of 189 mph with optional M Driver’s Package.

