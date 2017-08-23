/Official: 2018 Volkswagen T-Roc

The wait is over and the Volkswagen T-Roc is finally revealed in production trim. The new compact crossover sits below the Tiguan in the range and competes in the €20,000 crossover segment. It counts on its blend of practicality, features and style to win customers over.

The design of the 2018 Volkswagen T-Roc is aggressive without being too in-your-face. Some might even call it conservative. It is roomy, though. If all five seats are occupied, luggage space when loaded up to the top edge of the rear seat backrests totals 445 litres. Features and equipment are among the other strong points. The T-Roc comes with high-tech systems such as Front Assist area monitoring with City Emergency Braking and Pedestrian Monitoring, the Automatic Post-Collision Braking System and the lane keeping system Lane Assist in all models.

Available with a choice of two- or four-wheel-drive, 2018 Volkswagen T-Roc can be had at launch with three petrol engines (TSI) and three diesels (TDI). The car also benefits from adaptive chassis control DCC and progressive steering, so it should also be pretty nice to drive. The long list of features, depending on the model, include items such as adaptive cruise control (ACC), Rear View reversing camera, the lane change system including Rear Traffic Alert, Blind Spot Monitor, lane keeping system Lane Assist, Park Assist including manoeuvring brake function, Traffic Jam Assist and Emergency Assist.

