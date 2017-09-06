/2018 Lamborghini Aventador S Roadster Revealed

Not that either the Aventador S coupe or the regular Roadster Aventador were slow or dull, but Lamborghini thought the market needs a combination of these two. So feast your eyes on the new Lamborghini Aventador S Roadster, a 740 horsepower open-top super car no one needs but everyone wants.

You are probably familiar with the technical specs of Lamborghini Aventador S Roadster. Under that awesome engine cover lurks a 740 horsepower naturally-aspirated V12 monster mated to a 7-speed ISR single-clutch transmission. Accelerating 0-100 km/h in 3.0 seconds with top speed 350 km/h (217 mph) is the performance this motor delivers. Assisting it in that job are a Lamborghini Dynamic Steering (LDS), Lamborghini Magneto-rheological Suspension (LMS), and active rear wing, among other features such as STRADA, SPORT and CORSA and the new EGO mode.

As for the styling and roof arrangement, the latter is still a manual carbon fiber piece that is not particularly easy to live it. The S treatment means Lamborghini Aventador S Roadster gets some cool bumpers with revised grilles and wheel designs. It’s not much, but it’s enough to make Lambo fans happy. The new model get more colors combinations though, especially inside the cabin where five interior configurations are offered, featuring leather and Alcantara in single and bi-color combinations and various stitching and trim choices. And of course you have the Ad Personam division to personalize and “exclusify” your supercar.

VN:F [1.9.22_1171]