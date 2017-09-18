/2018 VW T-Roc Crossover – Price and Specs

Volkswagen announced today the base price and specs of the new 2018 VW T-Roc as the car gears up for market launch. The already popular crossover starts from €20,390 for the base model with a 1.0 liter TSI engine. That means a decently-equipped version with a big-ish engine is going to be quite pricey. But that probably won’t change how people feel about this cute little thing.

2018 VW T-Roc has that puppy dog quality to it that European customers seem to love very much. It is compact and smart looking, and yet it offers enough space and practicality to satisfy the needs of most EU families. Mind you, these are usually not big families. Customers in America may have an altogether different reaction to this recipe.

In any case, the new crossover seems spot on perfect for its intended market. The T-Roc is the first Volkswagen SUV that will be available to order in two-tone paintwork with visually contrasting roof section (including the A-pillars and exterior mirror housings). But visual appeal is only part of what makes this package enticing. You also get innovative digital features (such as the latest generation Active Info Display) as well as flawless connectivity via Volkswagen Car-Net. Available tech features include Front Assist and Lane Assist and Traffic Jam Assist.

2018 VW T-Roc is also technically brilliant, offering a choice of two or four-wheel-drive, a choice of three responsive yet efficient engine options at launch. The base model, as mentioned, gets a 1.0 liter TSI with 115 PS and FWD. You can also go for a 2.0 TSI with 190 PS with 7-speed DSG and 4MOTION all-wheel drive or a 2.0 TDI with 150 PS with 7-speed DSG and 4MOTION all-wheel drive.

