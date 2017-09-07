/Lotus Evora GT430 Sport – Specs and Details

While they still have no plans for a new product, Lotus are trying to stay relevant by constantly upgrading their current models. The latest of these efforts is this, the Lotus Evora GT430 Sport, which, they say, is designed to appeal to a wider range of customers.

This is, presumably, for those who find the Evora 400 and 410 a little too weak and believe an extra 20 hp would make a world of difference. In fairness though, Lotus Evora GT430 Sport does offer a wide range of choices including two body options and a choice of manual or automatic transmission. It also comes with a new carbon aero kit featuring a splitter, a large, profiled carbon wing and louvers on top of each front wheel arch which reduce pressure within the front wheel arches together with wider wheels and tyres. It’s a tad heavier than regular models, but downforce advantages are significant.

With a 3.5 liter V6 churning out 430 hp and 440 Nm of torque (automatic version: 450 Nm), Lotus Evora GT430 Sport has a 0-60 mph time of 3.6 seconds. Interestingly, the automatic is faster thanks to an optimised gearbox ECU for ultra-fast changes. Also standard on this model are Öhlins TTX two-way adjustable dampers, J-grooved and ventilated brake discs – paired with AP Racing four-piston calipers all round, a Torsen-type limited slip differential (LSD) and an adjustable traction control system. As for creature comforts, you can have some leather and Alcantara inside plus an infotainment screen with iPod connectivity and Bluetooth functionality, satellite navigation and reversing camera.

