/Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross Priced from £21,275 in UK

The all-new Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross crossover will launch in the United Kingdom from January 2018 sporting a reasonable price tag. Starting at £21,275, the Eclipse Cross can add affordability to the list of the thing that potentially make it a hit crossover, along with unique looks and above average off-road-ability.

Manual, automatic, two and four-wheel-drive are among the options you can choose when presented with the specs sheet at the dealership. Where you don’t have any choice, at least in the beginning, is the engine department where the only offer is a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine developing 163hp and 250Nm of torque. Still, it’s a decent unit and when paired with Mitsubishi’s Super All-wheel Control (S-AWC) system that offers a choice of three advanced drive modes (Auto, Snow and Gravel) it should be pretty capable, too.

2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross is also an excellent car in terms of the amount of standard kit you get. All models come with touch-pad controller, Smartphone Display Audio that is compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, rear view camera, DAB radio with six speakers, cruise control, climate control air conditioning, LED Daytime Running Lights, Bluetooth connectivity for hands-free calls, 16-inch alloy wheels, privacy glass and heated door mirrors. Every Eclipse Cross is also equipped with Lane Departure Warning, Forward Collision Mitigation (FCM) that uses radar technology to detect a risk of collision, ABS, Active Stability Control, Hill Start Assist, Brake Assist, seven airbags, dusk and rain sensors and automatic operation of the headlamps’ dipped beam. And remember these are all with the 21 grand version!

At launch there will also be a First Edition version of the Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross, limited to 250 units and enhanced with features such as premium paint finish, carbon-finish bumper corner and side extension kit with red inserts, additional silver styling details to the front and rear, special First Edition floor mats with red trim and unique First Edition badging.

Official Pricing:

Eclipse Cross 2 Manual £21,275 Eclipse Cross 3 Manual £22,575 Eclipse Cross 3 Automatic £23,850 Eclipse Cross 3 Automatic 4WD £25,350 Eclipse Cross 4 Manual £24,975 Eclipse Cross 4 Automatic 4WD £27,900 Eclipse Cross First Edition Manual £26,825 Eclipse Cross First Edition 4WD Auto £29,750

