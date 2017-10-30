/2017 Honda Civic Type R Crate Engine Announced

A little earlier we told you about Mopar’s Hellcrate engine to be revealed at SEMA show. Now for something a little more accessible for the masses. Honda Performance Development (HPD) announced they will reveal at the SEMA show the 2017 Honda Civic Type R crate engine, which they are going to sell to whoever’s interested for $6,519.87.

That is a far cry from Hellcrate’s 19 grand price tag, but these motors do have some similarities. They are both at the top of their game, the most powerful in their classes. 2017 Honda Civic Type R crate engine packs a massive-for-its-size 306-horsepower and a peak 295 lb-ft of torque from 2,500rpm. In the Type-R this engine drives front-wheels only, but a skilled mechanic could fit it to an all-wheel-drive drivetrain and make the most of that power. Personally, we would put this engine in a Toyota 86 and make the car it should have been from the beginning.

2017 Honda Civic Type R is not the only good news about the company’s 2017 SEMA offensive. Their lineup also includes the Global Rallycross (GRC) Civic; Team Honda Research West (THR-W) Endurance Civic Type R; new Honda-powered F3 race car; Pirelli World Challenge (PWC) Civic Si; 50th Anniversary Baja Ridgeline; Honda’s Powersports product line-up; Honda Factory Performance™ (HFP™) Accessories and the new Honda Genuine Accessories Civic Type R Red Carbon Kit.

