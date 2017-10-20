/2017 Lamborghini Day Tokyo Celebrates Brand’s 50th Anniversary

The 50th anniversary of Lamborghini’s arrival in Japan was an important enough occasion to see the presence of the company’s CEO, Stefano Domenicali. The big man joined the processions at Lamborghini Day Tokyo parade which brought together a huge number of Lamborghinis and marked the the Aventador S Roadster.

2017 Lamborghini Day Tokyo was also venue where the Italian sports car maker introduced the Aventador S Roadster 50th Anniversary Japan, produced in just five units destined exclusively for the Japanese market. Inspired by the five natural elements in Japanese culture, each of these supercars comes in a unique color that represents each the elements: water, earth, fire, wind, and sky.

Aventador S Roadster 50th Anniversary Japan is a creation of Ad Personam division, an office of the brand specializing in special orders and one-offs. A bunch of specialists have spent a great deal of time on each one of these cars, with the special paint works alone taking 170 hours. The Water version, for instance, the special effect is a blend of blue and black, and it has windscreen frame and the hard top in exposed carbon fiber. Inside, Nero Ade black leather and Nero Cosmus black Alcantara are complemented with embroidery on the seats and on the hard top that evokes the Japanese symbol for bamboo (Y).

The Lamborghini Day events also included the “Lamborghini Day Concours d’Élégance Tokyo”, now in its second edition. The most beautiful models of the brand’s history, including Miura, Diablo and Countach participated in the Concours, with a total of 50 automobiles. The participating cars also included the Miura SV restored by Lamborghini Polo Storico that won Best of Show at the “Lamborghini & Design Concours d’Élégance” held in Neuchâtel on 17 September. The jury, composed of 13 international judges, evaluated the most representative models of each era, divided into eight classes. The Best of Show prize was awarded to an orange Countach LP 400 from 1976 (car serial number#1120186).

