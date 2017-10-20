/2018 Audi A7 Sportback Unveiled – Details, Specs, Pricing

Let us not beat around the bush. The all-new 2018 Audi A7 Sportback is extremely pretty. The four-door coupe from Ingolstadt has always been a looker, but this new one takes things to a whole new level. It’s cool, it’s sophisticated, it’s sporty. And the best part is its design is going too affect the looks of most future Audis.

Whether it’s the wider stance and bigger intakes or the large taillight and active spoiler, anybody can find something in the 2018 Audi A7 Sportback they absolutely love. The cabin is pretty nice as well, with the intention being to reduce clutter and achieve a neat,clean design. It’s been largely successful, but it’s a bit too screen-y for our taste. You have a 10.1-inch upper display, an 8.6-inch lower display for climate system, and the digital cockpit measuring 12.3-inch.

If you option your 2018 Audi A7 Sportback right you can end up with amazing features. Up to seven drivers can store their preferred settings in individual user profiles, and as many as 400 parameters can be personalised. It even get some AI features from the new A8, like Audi AI remote parking pilot and the Audi AI remote garage pilot. In total, the new A7 has 39 driver aids. Even handling is trusted to computers here what with a new electronic chassis program (ECP) which works with an uprated air suspension system and optional all-wheel-drive.

All A7 Sportback models will be equipped with a new mild hybrid system (MHEV). At launch you can order the car with a 3.0 V6 TFSI petrol engine.rated at 340PS and 500 Nm,mated to a seven-speed S tronic twin-clutch transmission. Additional six- and four-cylinder engines, both petrol and diesel, will follow shortly after the start of production. 2018 Audi A7 Sportback rolls off the assembly line at the Neckarsulm site and will launch on the German market in late February 2018. Pricing starts at 67,800 euros in EU and £56,000 in UK.

