/2018 Audi A8 (UK-Spec) Priced from £69,100

From early 2018 customers in the UK can expect the launch of the new Audi A8. Set to be one of the most technologically-advanced cars in its segment, the 2018 A8 comes with refreshed design, autonomous technologies, and MHEV drivetrain electrification across the range. It tries to undercut the competition by offering better value for money.

We’re not sure if that’s the right strategy in the luxury segment where price isn’t really an issue for most customers, but the 2018 Audi A8 has a starting price of just £69,100. Audi is yet to release detailed specifications of this model, so it’s not clear how much of the awesome technologies they have introduced for the A8 will be fitted as standard on the 69 grand base model. But it should benefit from a bunch of automated driving systems such as Audi AI traffic jam pilot and parking pilot.

The UK-Spec Audi A8 and A8L also come with fully digital Audi Virtual Cockpit, the high definition colour head-up display and internet-based Audi Connect services to MMI Navigation Plus and Audi Phonebox wireless smartphone charging. There’s also standard LED lights, adaptive cruise assist with Stop&Go, front and rear parking sensors supplemented by a rear camera, lane departure warning with emergency assist and the Audi Pre-sense collision avoidance and mitigation system. Inside you can enjoy Valcona leather and optional relaxation seat which features four different adjustment options and a footrest with heat and massage functions.

In Britain the 2018 Audi A8 launches with two V6 engines including a 3.0 TDI diesel and a 3.0 TFSI petrol with 286PS and 340PS respectively. Later in the year a 4.0-litre V8 TDI with 435PS and a 6.0 liter W12 petrol unit will become available. All four engines feature mild hybrid technology (MHEV, mild hybrid electric vehicle).

