/2018 BMW M3 30 Years American Edition – One of One

Besides the M Performance M5, BMW’s lineup for 2017 SEMA show includes a very special M3. Celebrating the 30th Anniversary of the M3 in the US, the 2018 BMW M3 30 Years American Edition is a one-off car featuring unique design cues inside and out.

As you would expect from a car designed for one specific occasion or territory, the details are very focused and themed and they may not appeal to everybody. BMW M3 30 Years American Edition has as its main highlight a tri-color interior with the colors of the American flag. While that will go down very well in Alabama, it’s not something people anywhere else would want to emulate.

The quality is top-notch,though. The BMW Individual Opal White Merino leather interior provides a base for red stripes and blocks of blue. The red stripes are expressed in Mugello Red Merino leather and the blue is Fjord Blue Merino leather. Further highlights include red stripes can be seen on the side bolster, lower instrument panel and the door panel, red contrast stitching on the seats, lower section of the instrument panel and center door panel, and Mugello Red facades with white contrast stitching on the seat bolster stripe, upper section of the lower instrument panel, and armrest upper and lower panels.

And of course you get a lot of 30th Anniversary graphics inside and out, including on the headrests. Some of the features of BMW M3 30 Years American Edition you would want on your car include adjustable M Performance Sports suspension, carbon rear wing, the one-off golden M Performance wheels, and the lightweight valve controlled M Performance exhaust system with titanium rear silencer.

