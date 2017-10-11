For the new year BMW is trying to boost the appeal of its high-end SUVs the only way they know how: special editions. Well, the X5 is getting a special edition. The coupe SUV is getting a top-of-the-line model called BMW X6 M Sport Edition with all the M goodies you would want offered in one package.

Available from December 2017, the BMW X6 M Sport and X5 Special Edition are examples what best-equipped versions of these SUV are like, only you don’t have to spend time at the showroom with the specs sheets and configurators.

2018 BMW X5 Special Edition is the classier of the two, boasting M Sport package with Dakota leather trim, including heated seats for the driver and front passenger, or Alcantara/leather upholstery combination in Anthracite/Black and with M badging on the seat leather. The SUV also comes with sun protection glass and the Multifunctional Instrument Display, and you can order BMW Individual extended leather upholstery Merino in five colour variants. This treatment is available for all variants of the car except the X5 M50d.

As for the BMW X6 M Sport, the Sport Activity Coupe puts the emphasis on its sporty side with Long Beach Blue metallic exterior paint shade and Carbon Fibre interior trim strips. Furthermore, Carbon Black and Mineral White metallic paint finishes are available as alternatives. The M Sport Edition also adds the equipment features of the M Sport package and 20-inch M light-alloy wheels (also exclusive) in double-spoke design with mixed-size runflat tyres. 21-inch M light-alloy wheels in double-spoke design with mixed-size runflat tyres. As with the X5, the treatment can be had for all trims except the BMW X6 M50d.

Pricing and market availability for 2018 BMW X6 M Sport and X5 Special Edition are yet to be revealed.

VN:F [1.9.22_1171]