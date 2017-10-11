/2018 Range Rover Vogue Revealed – Pricing and Specs

Land Rover decided it was time they gave a mid-life refresh to the Vogue to keep the old gal in working condition for a few more years. So the 2018 Range Rover gets a facelift here, some botox there, and a healthy infusion tech in form of new gadgets and accessories. All this cement the RR’s position at the top of luxury SUV tree.

The biggest highlight of the new 2018 Range Rover is the addition of a hybrid variant, the PHEV P400e. It’s the same system that powers the new Sport PHEV and eliminates the only weakness of this car, which was its thirst for fuel. You still get the big V8 in the Range Rover SVAutobiography Dynamic if that’s what you want. The 565 hp monster sprints from 0 to 60 mph in 5.1 seconds, giving you some ideas as to what it would be like to strap rocket boosters to Buckingham Palace.

The new Vogue is more refined than ever, with a cabin that is subtly upgraded to feel even more luxurious without looking too posh so as to become vulgar. You get executive rear seats like those on a private jet, and that’s just the tip of the iceberg. Among the main tech highlights of 2018 Range Rover Vogue one can mention the Touch Pro Duo infotainment system with twin high-definition touchscreen controls which they call a digital butler. The gesture sunblind is also a cool new feature, if a bit gimmicky. There is also a new head-up display and activity key. In short, there is nothing lacking here and you may not even have time to explore all the features of the new model.

“Our customers are very clear about what they want from any new Range Rover. ‘Don’t change it, just make it better,’ they tell us, so everything we’ve done has been about enhancing our flagship SUV.After nearly 50 years the fourth generation Range Rover is the finest so far, ensuring the original luxury SUV remains the choice for discerning customers the world over.” Gerry McGovern, Chief Design Officer, Land Rover

2018 Range Rover UK Pricing:

STANDARD WHEELBASE 3.0L TDV6 258HP TDV6 Vogue Diesel £79,595.00 TDV6 Vogue SE Diesel £86,195.00 TDV6 Autobiography Diesel £98,595.00 4.4L SDV8 339HP SDV8 Vogue Diesel £86,700.00 SDV8 Vogue SE Diesel £93,300.00 SDV8 Autobiography Diesel £105,700.00 2.0L P400e PHEV 404HP P400e Vogue Petrol PHEV £86,965.00 P400e Vogue SE Petrol PHEV £93,465.00 P400e Autobiography Petrol PHEV £105,865.00 3.0L V6 S/C 340HP V6 S/C Vogue SE Petrol £86,565.00 5.0L V8 S/C 525HP V8 S/C Autobiography Petrol £109,530.00 5.0L V8 S/C 565HP V8 S/C SVAutobiography Dynamic Petrol £141,580.00 LONG WHEELBASE 4.4L SDV8 339HP SDV8 Autobiography LWB Diesel £112,900.00 SDV8 SVAutobiography LWB Diesel £167,850.00 2.0L P400e PHEV 404HP P400e Autobiography LWB Petrol PHEV £113,065.00 P400e SVAutobiography LWB Petrol PHEV £168,015.00 5.0L V8 S/C 525HP V8 S/C Autobiography LWB Petrol £116,730.00 5.0L V8 S/C 565HP V8 S/C SVAutobiography LWB Petrol £177,030.00

