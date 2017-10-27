/2018 VW Tiguan Named IIHS Top Safety Pick

Soccer moms all across America can now go ahead and place their order for a new 2018 VW Tiguan. The results of the crash tests are in from Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS), and they have awarded the mid-size SUV with their Top Safety Pick rating. What that means is the Tiguan is pretty much as safe as this class of vehicle gets right now.

It comes as no surprise that 2018 VW Tiguan should perform so well in safety ratings. The car is equipped with available Forward Collision Warning and Autonomous Emergency Braking (Front Assist). There is also Automatic Post-Collision Braking System as standard, Pedestrian Monitoring (Front Assist), Blind Spot Monitor with Rear Traffic Alert, Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Lane Departure Warning (Lane Assist), front and rear Park Distance Control with Maneuver Braking (ParkPilot), High Beam Control (Light Assist) and Overhead View Camera (Area View).

Short of wrapping yourself in bubble wrap it is not possible be safer in a vehicle. In order to achieve the Top Safety Pick rating the 2018 VW Tiguan has to earn “Good” rating in five crash test categories. They include frontal impact small overlap; side impact; roof strength; and head restraints. Thanks to its clever engineering and all the aforementioned safety gear the Tiguan actually went a bit further and got “Superior” rating on the autonomous emergency braking system test.

“We are so pleased to receive the IIHS Top Safety Pick award for the all-new Tiguan,” said Derrick Hatami, Executive Vice President of Sales, Marketing and Aftersales, Volkswagen of America, Inc. “This award demonstrates Volkswagen’s longstanding commitment to vehicle safety and the development of innovative technologies.”

VN:F [1.9.22_1171]