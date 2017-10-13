/Aston Martin DB11 Volante Comes with V8 Engine, Gorgeous Looks

The drop-top version of the drop-dead gorgeous DB11 goes official, introducing the charms of alfresco motoring to the super GT’s magnificent blend of sensuality and performance. The 2018 Aston Martin DB11 Volante gets a new V8 engine instead of the big V12. But this engine is perfect for the roadster.

The new 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine develops 510 horsepower in the Aston Martin DB11 Volante, as it does in the AMG GT S from which it is borrowed. That is plenty good enough for an open-top gran tourer because this is not a car build for race track or a fast trek through twisty b-roads. This car is built for cruising, and a smooth and sweet-sounding V8 like this unit is just perfect. You can still enjoy bouts of spirited driving though, as DB11 Volante comes with three driving modes. They alter the feel of driving by changing the settings of 8-speed paddle-shift automatic transmission, electric power steering and limited-slip differential.

The convertible roof on the Aston Martin DB11 Volante is an all-new 8-layer affair which promises perfect performance in terms of sound proofing. takes just 14 seconds to lower and 16 to close and can be operated remotely from the key, or on the move at speeds of up to 31mph with a 31mph headwind. The roof can be ordered in bordeaux red, black silver or grey silver. DB11 Volante will go on sale in spring of 2018, priced from £159,900 in the UK, €199,000 in Germany and $216,495 in USA.

Aston Martin President and Chief Executive Officer, Dr Andy Palmer, said of the DB11 Volante: “For many of our customers, indeed many generations of Aston Martin customer, the Volante has always offered something very special: a unique combination of elegant style, innate sporting ability and sensory engagement that lifts it above other open-top cars. The new DB11 Volante captures those qualities perfectly and promises the kind of pleasure and enjoyment that can only come from driving an open-top Aston Martin”.

