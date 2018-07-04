/Aston Martin DB11 Classic Driver Edition Celebrates a Website

Yes, Aston Martin DB11 Classic Driver Edition must be the first car in the world named after a website. But it’s a website well worth celebrating, especially since its founder Alexander Knapp Voith has a long and interesting history with the brand. Specs-wise, too, the Classic DB11 is a fascinating proposition.

The unique features of Aston Martin DB11 Classic Driver Edition begin with the paint job which is a blend of Classic Driver’s signature green and grey and a shade of Charcoal Grey from Aston Martin’s 1960s catalog. It is made even more beautiful thanks to an assortment of Q by Aston Martin carbon fiber body components. And as if that wasn’t enough, the carbon bits are finished in a bespoke satin Eifel Green lacquer.

Inside, the dominant color is Eifel Green Caithness which is found on the leather of the seats, dashboard, and steering wheel. Furthermore, Classic Driver logo is embroidered into the headrests in Parliament Green thread, and a Westminster Green textile roof in put in. A numbered sill plate and handmade enamel fender badge will adorn every one of the 20 Aston Martin DB11 Classic Driver Edition.

This model is priced at from £199,275 (UK), EUR 252,395 (Germany), $274,010 (USA) and is sold through Classic Driver website.

