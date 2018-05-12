/Aston Martin DB11 AMR Is a 630bhp, £175K Super Coupe

This weekend Aston Martin is celebrating the opening of the new Nürburgring-based AMR Performance Centre with something really special. The new Aston Martin DB11 AMR expands the range of the exclusive sub-brand. Presenting fans with a hard-core version of the DB11 coupe that is sharper, faster and more enjoyable to drive.

Of course, the standard DB11 is all of that, and comfortable and nice and relaxing. But if you hate being comfortable and would gladly trade a nice ride for faster cornering, then Aston Martin DB11 AMR is teh car for you. The car is pretty close to a GT race car with a twin-turbocharged 5.2-litre V12 which is tuned to 630 horsepower and 700 Nm, delivering a 0 to 60 time of 3.7 seconds and a top speed of 208 mph.

Most people, however,would be interested in the Aston Martin DB11 AMR because of the way it looks. Exposed carbon fibre and gloss black detailing are the main features of the exterior, along with dark headlight surrounds and smoked tail lamps complimented by dark front grille and tailpipes; gloss black roof, roof strake plus side sills and splitter. Inside the cabin monotone leather and alcantara upholstery and a bold contrasting central lime stripe as well as a sport steering wheel.

But the goodness does not end there with the DB11 AMR. There is an optional AMR Signature Edition boasting Stirling Green and lime livery, Dark Knight leather and Lime detailing, plus Satin Dark Chrome switchgear and Satin Carbon Fibre trim. The standard AMR DB11 starts at £174,995, while the signature edition, limited to 100 units, kicks off at £201,995.

VN:F [1.9.22_1171]