/Aston Martin Rapide E – Production Specs and Details

The first all-electric Aston Martin is shaping up at the firm’s facilities in Millbrook, UK, and by the looks of things it’s going to be a stunner. Confirmed for production as Aston Martin Rapide E, the electric saloon has some juicy specs to back its superb design.

We have already seen what Aston Martin Rapide E looks like with the concept version. It’s a regular Rapide with some special highlights denoting the car’s electric nature. But its design is a story for another time. Here let’s stick with the technical specs. The electric Rapid boasts two electric motors with a total output of 610 PS and a massive 950 Nm of torque. So right off the bat, this car is a super saloon.

But as is the case with EVs, the first number everybody wants to know is the range. The production Aston Martin Rapide E can cover a distance of around 200 miles on a single charge. It has an 800V battery electrical architecture with 65kWh installed capacity using over 5600 lithium ion 18650 format. Needless to say, the pack supports fast charging at a rate of 3101,2 miles of range per hour. The regular 400V 50kW charger provides 1851,2 miles of range per hour.

As for performance, 0 to 60 mph is dealt with in the Rapide E in under 4 seconds, but the top speed is limited to 155 mph. This is n’t the car for doing a grand tour of Europe, but in and around the city it’ll more fun than the V12 version on account of its performance. What’s more, driving electric is cool these days, so there’s that as well. Aston Martin Rapide E will hit the market in the fourth quarter of 2019 with a limited production run of 155 units.

